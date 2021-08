Monoclonal antibody treatment for those with COVID-19 being offered in Midsouth

Monoclonal antibody treatments give patients COVID-19 antibodies, making it more difficult for the virus to reproduce and cause harm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID numbers continue to surge in the Midsouth, but health experts are reminding patients that there is an option for helping with recovery.

Monoclonal antibody treatments (MABs) are infusions that give patients COVID-19 antibodies that may block the virus from attaching to human cells, making it more difficult for the virus to reproduce and cause harm. Monoclonal antibodies may also neutralize a virus and help those suffering non-life threatening symptoms.

Below is a list of areas across the Midsouth that are offering these treatments. Mississippi locations serve as referrals from your doctor or physician.

Monoclonal Antibody Treatments in West Tennessee:

AmPharm, Inc - ONLY Long-term Care, Senior Care, Rehabilitation

Baptist Memorial Hospital Carroll County

Baptist Memorial Hospital Union City

Bolivar General Hospital

Camden General Hospital

Hardin Medical Center

Henderson County Community Hospital

Henry County Medical Center

Jackson-Madison County General Hospital

Lauderdale Community Hospital

Milan General Hospital

University of Tennessee Family Medicine Center - Jackson

West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital

West Tennessee Healthcare North Hospital

West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital

West Tennessee Medical Group Prime Care

Monoclonal Antibody Treatments in Mississippi

(these locations serve as referral locations for local physicians/providers for the treatment of COVID-19 infected individuals with anti-COVID monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusions)