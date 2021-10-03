More Tennesseans now eligible for vaccines after state expands phase 1-C

For people now eligible, numerous vaccination appointments are still available

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just days after Tennessee entered phase 1-C of COVID-19 vaccinations, the state health department is expanding the category to include more health conditions making more people immediately eligible.

The health department announced the changes late Tuesday afternoon.

Phase 1-C now includes people over 16 or older that are permanent household members living with pregnant women, have been diagnosed diabetes, live with down syndrome or have progressive neuromuscular diseases such as ALS, multiple sclerosis or muscular dystrophy.

Those conditions and a list of other high-risk conditions make up the 1-C category. The City of Memphis details each category here, but take note that 1-C has not been updated. It only includes who was initially available.

For people now eligible, numerous vaccination appointments are still available as of Wednesday morning.

A new vaccine POD will open in Frayser on Friday and Saturday with multiple openings here. Click here.

The Raleigh location also has several openings this week. Click here.