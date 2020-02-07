More than 22,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee for the week ending June 27

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said that 5,921 new claims were filed in Shelby County.

New unemployment claims filed in Tennessee for the week ending June 27 were 22,256, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

This is the first time since April that the number of new unemployment claims increased from the previous week.

Here are the numbers for weekly unemployment claim totals in the past 15 weeks:

21,155 new claims for the week ending June 20

19,925 new claims for the week ending June 13

21,417 new claims for the week ending June 6

22,784 new claims for the week ending May 30

26,041 new claims for the week ending May 23

28,692 new claims for the week ending May 16

29,308 new claims for the week ending May 9

37,319 new claims for the week ending May 2

43,792 new claims for the week ending April 25

68,968 new claims for the week ending April 18

74,772 new claims for the week ending April 11

116,141 new claims for the week ending April 4

94,492 new claims for the week ending March 28

39,096 new claims for the week ending March 21

2,702 new claims for the week ending March 14

Nationally, the number of weekly job cuts has steadily declined since the coronavirus first hit hard in March, forcing business closures and tipping the economy into recession.