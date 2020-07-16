More than 22,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee for week ending July 11

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said that 5,246 new claims were filed in Shelby County.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans filed 22,431 new unemployment claims for the week ending July 11; in Shelby County 5,246 new claims were filed.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released a new report Thursday morning.

Tennessee officials also released these numbers for weekly unemployment claim totals in the past 17 weeks:

25,843 new unemployment claims for the week ending July 4

22,256 new claims for the week ending June 27

21,155 new claims for the week ending June 20

19,925 new claims for the week ending June 13

21,417 new claims for the week ending June 6

22,784 new claims for the week ending May 30

26,041 new claims for the week ending May 23

28,692 new claims for the week ending May 16

29,308 new claims for the week ending May 9

37,319 new claims for the week ending May 2

43,792 new claims for the week ending April 25

68,968 new claims for the week ending April 18

74,772 new claims for the week ending April 11

116,141 new claims for the week ending April 4

94,492 new claims for the week ending March 28

39,096 new claims for the week ending March 21

2,702 new claims for the week ending March 14

There are currently a total of 251,924 active claims in Tennessee, down from 256,645 from last week.

New Tennessee unemployment claim numbers for the week ending July 11, 2020.

