More than 22,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee for week ending July 11

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said that 5,246 new claims were filed in Shelby County.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans filed 22,431 new unemployment claims for the week ending July 11; in Shelby County 5,246 new claims were filed.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released a new report Thursday morning.

Tennessee officials also released these numbers for weekly unemployment claim totals in the past 17 weeks:

  • 25,843 new unemployment claims for the week ending July 4
  • 22,256 new claims for the week ending June 27
  • 21,155 new claims for the week ending June 20
  • 19,925 new claims for the week ending June 13
  • 21,417 new claims for the week ending June 6
  • 22,784 new claims for the week ending May 30
  • 26,041 new claims for the week ending May 23
  • 28,692 new claims for the week ending May 16
  • 29,308 new claims for the week ending May 9
  • 37,319 new claims for the week ending May 2
  • 43,792 new claims for the week ending  April 25
  • 68,968 new claims for the week ending April 18
  • 74,772 new claims for the week ending April 11
  • 116,141 new claims for the week ending April 4
  • 94,492 new claims for the week ending March 28
  • 39,096 new claims for the week ending March 21
  • 2,702 new claims for the week ending March 14

There are currently a total of 251,924 active claims in Tennessee, down from 256,645 from last week.

Nationally, the unemployment rate has declined slightly to 11.9%.