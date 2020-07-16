More than 22,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee for week ending July 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans filed 22,431 new unemployment claims for the week ending July 11; in Shelby County 5,246 new claims were filed.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released a new report Thursday morning.
Tennessee officials also released these numbers for weekly unemployment claim totals in the past 17 weeks:
- 25,843 new unemployment claims for the week ending July 4
- 22,256 new claims for the week ending June 27
- 21,155 new claims for the week ending June 20
- 19,925 new claims for the week ending June 13
- 21,417 new claims for the week ending June 6
- 22,784 new claims for the week ending May 30
- 26,041 new claims for the week ending May 23
- 28,692 new claims for the week ending May 16
- 29,308 new claims for the week ending May 9
- 37,319 new claims for the week ending May 2
- 43,792 new claims for the week ending April 25
- 68,968 new claims for the week ending April 18
- 74,772 new claims for the week ending April 11
- 116,141 new claims for the week ending April 4
- 94,492 new claims for the week ending March 28
- 39,096 new claims for the week ending March 21
- 2,702 new claims for the week ending March 14
There are currently a total of 251,924 active claims in Tennessee, down from 256,645 from last week.
Nationally, the unemployment rate has declined slightly to 11.9%.