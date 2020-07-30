Multiple high school student athletes test positive for COVID-19 in Arkansas

Several student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arkansas schools districts.

ARKANSAS, USA — According to Facebook posts by both the Beebe School District and the Russellville School District, several student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.

Beebe schools received a notification of a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 concerning one of their student athletes.

The school district is in the process of contacting parents whose child was in close contact with the student. All athletic facilities are closed on Beebe's campus at this time, in order to allow for deep cleaning.

Later, the Russellville School District announced several of their high school cheerleaders tested positive for COVID-19.

The Russellville's Athletic Department cancelled their cheer practices until further notice, and will continue to follow guidance and recommendations from the Arkansas Department of Health.