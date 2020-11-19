Nashville limits gatherings to 8 people amid virus surge

Mayor John Cooper announced the new limit Thursday, which is drop from the current limit of 25 people.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville is further tightening COVID-19 restrictions to fight the surging virus by limiting gatherings to eight people.

The mayor's office said the change that takes effect Monday applies to public and private gatherings, whether it's at a restaurant or in a backyard.

Cooper urged people to limit groups to eight or only to add one more family group when gathering.

He said there will be a stricter look at applications to hold events larger than the limitation over the next two weeks.