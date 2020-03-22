Navy Personnel Command staff member tests positive for COVID-19 in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A staff member with the Navy Personnel Command in Millington has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release, the staff member showed symptoms of COVID-19 March 18th and was tested at Baptist East Memorial Hospital. Officials say the member is following the medical rules of the CDC and immediately self quarantined.
NPC is following the guidelines set forth by the Department of Defense, and all personnel who traveled overseas are currently isolated for the 14-day self-observation period.