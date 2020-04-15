x
Nearly 1,600 positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As of Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,599 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The Arkansas Department of Health also confirmed the death toll of COVID-19 has reached 34.

Gov. Hutchinson signed two new executive orders, involving first responders and COVID-19 workers comp claims and liability immunity for medical emergency responders.

Key facts to know:

  • 1,599 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas 
  • 22,289 total tests
  • 20,690 negative test results
  • 34 reported deaths
  • 509 recoveries
  • All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Watch Wednesday's press conference here: 

Wednesday, April 15

7:50 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health confirms 1,599 positive COVID-19 patients in the state and 34 deaths.

1:50 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson announced a Medicaid waiver to give bonus pay to direct care workers in long term care facilities dealing with COVID-19. He also authorized money to give bonus payments to hospital direct care and non-direct care workers. 

1:40 p.m.

Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith confirmed out of the 1,569 cases, 1,047 are active. 

  • 83 hospitalizations
  • 26 on ventilators
  • 33 deaths (7 nursing home residents) 
  • 489 recoveries 
  • 215 healthcare workers 
  • 98 nursing home residents; 88 workers

1:30 p.m.

In a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson confirmed 1,569 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Gov. Hutchinson said Arkansas's expected COVID-19 peak has now shifted to May 2. He said this is because as you flatten the curve, the peak will shift.

9 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,562 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Watch Tuesday's press conference here:

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

  • Arkansas County
  • Ashley County
  • Baxter County
  • Benton County
  • Boone County
  • Bradley County
  • Carroll County
  • Chicot County
  • Clark County
  • Clay County
  • Cleburne County
  • Cleveland County
  • Columbia County
  • Conway County 
  • Craighead County
  • Crawford County
  • Crittenden County
  • Cross County
  • Dallas County
  • Desha County
  • Drew County
  • Faulkner County
  • Franklin County
  • Garland County
  • Grant County
  • Greene County
  • Hempstead County
  • Hot Spring County
  • Howard County
  • Independence County
  • Izard County
  • Jackson County 
  • Jefferson County
  • Johnson County
  • Lafayette County
  • Lawrence County
  • Lee County
  • Lincoln County
  • Logan County
  • Lonoke County
  • Madison County
  • Miller County
  • Mississippi County
  • Monroe County
  • Nevada County
  • Newton County
  • Ouachita County
  • Perry County
  • Phillips County
  • Pike County
  • Poinsett County
  • Polk County
  • Pope County
  • Prairie County
  • Pulaski County
  • Randolph County
  • Saline County
  • Scott County
  • Searcy County
  • Sebastian County
  • Sevier County
  • Sharp County
  • St. Francis County
  • Stone County
  • Union County
  • Van Buren County
  • Washington County
  • White County
  • Woodruff County
  • Yell County

We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.

