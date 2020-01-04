Nearly 8,000 negative coronavirus tests in Arkansas

As of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 624 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 624 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Hutchinson announced one more Arkansan has died due to COVID-19. This makes ten total deaths in the state.

The governor said he is not considering having state police at the Arkansas-Louisiana border.

A private Arkansas lab secured 30,000 COVID-19 tests to help Arkansans over the next few weeks. Those tests will be used at drive-thru sites like New Life Church in North Little Rock which is running daily from 10-4 until April 11.

Key facts to know:

8,460 total tests

7,836 negative test results

10 reported deaths

42 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17





Watch Wednesday press conference here:





Wednesday, April 1

7:30 p.m.:

1:40 p.m.

Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the 584 cases of COVID-19:

18 children (ages 18 and under)

158 seniors (ages 65+)

396 adults (ages 18-64)

56 hospitalized

25 on ventilators

Dr. Smith confirmed in the 584 cases in Arkansas, there are 84 healthcare workers, 50 with diabetes, 40 with heart disease, 23 with lung disease, 18 with immuno-compromising conditions, 12 with chronic kidney disease, 8 pregnant women and 1 chronic liver disease.

Gov. Hutchinson recommends the Buffalo River Scenic National Park in Arkansas be closed because crowds are not following social-distancing guidelines. He said on Tuesday, 60% of visitors were out of state.

Stacy Hurst, Secretary, Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, announced "day use" only will begin on Friday, April 3 at Arkansas state parks. Cedar Falls Trail at Petit Jean Park and East/West Summit Trails at Pinnacle Mountain State Parks will be closed..

1:30 p.m.

During a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson announced the cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas has increased to 584. He also announced two additional deaths, bringing the total to 10 in Arkansas.

The governor announced a partnership with Walmart and Quest Laboratories to initiate a pilot project for a drive-through testing facility in Benton County and Bentonville that will focus on first responders and healthcare workers who show symptoms.

8:50 a.m.

As of 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 566 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state. There have been almost 8,000 total tests given in the state.

Watch Tuesday's press conference:

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Arkansas County

Ashley County

Baxter County

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Chicot County

Clark County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Howard County

Independence County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Lawrence County

Lincoln County

Lonoke County

Nevada County

Newton County

Perry County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

St. Francis

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County

