New coronavirus case reported in Knox County; 73 cases in Tennessee

There are 10 counties now reporting cases.

As of Tuesday, March 17, the Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 73 cases of COVID-19 across the state, including a new one in Knox County.

Davidson, Knox, Rutherford, Shelby, Hamilton, Jefferson, Sullivan, Campbell, Sevier and Williamson counties are all now reporting cases.

The most confirmed cases are in Davidson County, home to Tennessee's largest city, Nashville. There are 42 confirmed cases there.

The new Knox County case brings the East Tennessee total to seven.

Health officials said Monday that we can expect the number of confirmed cases to rise as testing increases across the state. They emphasized that people should not be alarmed by that, but be prepared for it.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency last Thursday. The governor said the move will allow federal emergency funds to flow into the state to help mitigate and treat the disease.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon declared a State of Emergency in the city on Monday, for the same reasons.

"We know this is serious. We also know this is especially serious for neighbors who are elderly. This is why we should all take this seriously even if you are not in the vulnerable population," Gov. Lee said.

The TDH said it will now post COVID-19 updates online at 2 p.m. central time each day at this link.

The Centers for Disease Control awarded more than $10 million to support the state's COVID-19 response. The money is part of more than $560 million given to state and local jurisdictions.

The State Public Health Laboratory is now running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

After concerns about the department's announcement that it would no longer release counties of residence for confirmed cases, officials update the policy to balance transparency and patient privacy.

“TDH will release counties of residence for all confirmed cases, but will not include further identifying factors like age or gender as we balance transparency with our obligation to lawfully protect patient privacy,“ said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “While the department’s standard protocol for outbreaks is to announce information by region, we understand COVID-19 is an evolving situation presenting unique concerns for our communities.“

TDH Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

• Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

• Stay home if you are sick

• Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877-857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time.

In Knox County, the health department has established a COVID-19 public information line effective Wednesday. People can call 865-215-5555 or toll-free at 888-288-6022. The information line will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.