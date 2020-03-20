New Coronavirus cases in Shelby County triple from Thursday to Friday

The 30 confirmed cases sparked new temporary closures at dine-in restaurants and bars across Shelby County.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, mayors of the county’s municipalities, and the health department took action with new closures Friday afternoon, after the largest day to day increase of new Coronavirus cases in Shelby County to date.

The cases spiked from 10 Thursday to 30 Friday.

Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said many of the new 20 confirmed cases since Thursday came because of delayed reporting in Coronavirus testing.

Those with the health department said that spike still proves the Coronavirus in spreading in Shelby County - not only from travel, but in social settings and through contact at workplaces.

"We are beginning to see transmission in different areas,” Dr. Haushalter said.

That’s the new local reality in Shelby County with the Coronavirus pandemic, as the total number of confirmed cases in Shelby County surged from 10 to 30 between Thursday and Friday.

“What you should expect is much more transmission in social settings,” Dr. Haushalter said.

To combat the Coronavirus spread, on Friday afternoon, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris ordered the indefinite closure of all dine-in restaurants and bars countywide. The city of Memphis implemented a similar measure Thursday.

In Collierville, Mayor Stan Joyner also ordered the town’s gyms and movie theater to close temporarily.

"Our town and board staff will work to continue to do the absolute best we can do, to continue to provide the services that you’ve come to expect from the Town of Collierville,” Mayor Joyner said. “We want the town to stay safe and we are here for you."

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray also confirmed one of the new Coronavirus cases is a worker at the district’s nutrition services building, the same facility where meals were being prepared for pickup starting Monday at more than 60 sites across the district.

While Local 24 News learned that worker did not prepare any of the meals, the entire program will be shut down out of caution and SCS is now scrambling to determine how to provide the estimated 15,000 daily meals next week.

"Our earnest intentions to bridge the gap for food insecurities during this crisis has been abruptly altered because of the spread of this virus,” Dr. Ray said.

Late Friday afternoon, Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said she’s aware of the SCS situation and is working on finding immediate solutions so children in SCS will be fed.

