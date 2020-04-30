Gov. Kemp signed this order, as long as the teen driver meets all other requirements and has no violations.

ATLANTA — New drivers in Georgia, including teenagers getting their license for the first time, are not having to take a road test.

Governor Brian Kemp's executive order signed on April 23, 2020, waives the requirement for most automobile road tests until the Public State of Emergency is terminated.

The order states that if you are between 16- and 18-years-old and have had a learners permit (Class CP) for one year and one day with no violations, the system will display your license as a Class D.

With a Class D license, the teen is free to drive on the road without an adult, but with some restrictions:

Can't drive between midnight and 5 a.m.

During the first six months, only immediate family members can ride in the vehicle

During the second six months, only one passenger under 21, who is not a member of the driver's family, can ride in car

After one year, only three passengers under 21 can ride in the vehicle

Any driver over 17, with no current license or permit, must schedule an appointment to take the appropriate knowledge exams.

As of now, the public health state of emergency is set to expire on May 13.

