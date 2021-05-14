New mask guidelines give vaccinated population more safety in socializing

The Center for Disease control director says the new mask guidelines may seem confusing, but it allows you to make your own decisions.

The end of masks is not quite here, but progress in getting more people vaccinated opens the field of activities for people who have had shots.

Shelby County Health officials are revising the latest restrictions to match the CDC's new guidance.

It's explained in a chart that shows what activities you can enjoy safely if your vaccinated and which ones remain dangerous if you're not.

Memphis City Councilman Dr. Jeff Warren believes the chart clears up any confusion over mask wearing.

"What it shows is whole bunch of happy people there in green not wearing masks. Everyone there on the left not wearing a mask is where they should be wearing a mask is to protect themselves," said Warren.

Warren thinks this is the incentive needed to get more people vaccinated.

With 65% of the population inoculated, Warren is optimistic with Shelby County's progress.