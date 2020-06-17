New reaction after Memphis City Council approves face covering ordinance during public health emergency

Mask mandate looks to combat recent spike of new COVID-19 cases, even though council members avoided potential enforcement penalties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Most Memphians will now be required to wear face coverings in public during the COVD-19 pandemic.

Tuesday night, the Memphis City Council - in a 9-4 vote - approved a face covering ordinance during a public health emergency.

Once the ordinance is signed by Mayor Jim Strickland and takes effect, it will require wearing a face covering in most businesses and public buildings.

Health experts said the mandate is necessary to curb an unprecedented spike in new COVID-19 cases in recent days.

It applies in places such as grocery stores, public offices and gyms and fitness centers where social distancing isn’t possible.

A face covering is not required in a bar or restaurant but is still recommended.

"I think what we are going to do is we are going to send a message that if we want to stay open in business and want to keep COVID from killing people in our community, we've got to cover our face when we are indoors,” Memphis City Council member Dr. Jeff Warren said.

Dr. Warren said the mask ordinance makes sense as the area counters a recent spike in new COVID-19 cases.

That recent spike delayed the implementation of the area’s phase three reopening earlier this week.

"It only takes 60% of people wearing masks 60% of the time to get the transmission rate to start to drop, and that's the goal, you get that rate under one, it goes away exponentially,” Dr. Warren said.

In Memphis you won’t be required to wear a mask if you are two years old or younger, in a personal office where others aren’t present, during outdoor recreation or if a mask poses a risk to your health.

"You have to take hold, take charge and do what's right for everyone,” Kathy Hamlin said.

"I think it's a good thing if it makes more people wear masks but like I said, enforcement is much more difficult thing,” James Lane said.

Memphis and Shelby County code enforcement will oversee the mask ordinance.