Spike in Mississippi COVID-19 cases leads to order for masks, more restrictions, in 13 counties

Desoto County is included in the list of 13 counties.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — A spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi has led to a new order requiring face coverings in 13 counties.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced the order Thursday. It requires face masks to be worn in shopping centers or at public gatherings.

There are also new restrictions an how many can gather: no more than 10 indoors and 20 outdoors.

“Mississippi is in a fight for our lives. COVID-19 is an ever-present threat, and we are in the middle of a spike,” Reeves said. “It is putting a strain on our hospital system. Today, I am announcing a new order which places tighter restrictions on 13 counties that are seeing greater risk than others. Make no mistake. The risk is present everywhere. It is most visible in these counties.”

The counties affected are DeSoto, Harrison, Hinds, Jackson, Madison, Rankin, Washington, Sunflower, Grenada, Claiborne, Jefferson, Wayne and Quitman.

The new mandate goes into effect early next week.

LIVE: Governor Tate Reeves Mississippi is in a fight for our lives. COVID-19 is an ever-present threat, and we are in the middle of a spike. It is putting a strain on our hospital system. Today, I am announcing a new order which places tighter restrictions on thirteen counties that are seeing greater risk than others. Make no mistake. The risk is present everywhere. It is most visible in these counties. Posted by Tate Reeves on Thursday, July 9, 2020

LIVE: Governor Tate Reeves Mississippi is in a fight for our lives. COVID-19 is an ever-present threat, and we are in the middle of a spike. It is putting a strain on our hospital system. Today, I am announcing a new order which places tighter restrictions on thirteen counties that are seeing greater risk than others. Make no mistake. The risk is present everywhere. It is most visible in these counties. Posted by Tate Reeves on Thursday, July 9, 2020