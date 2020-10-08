New study shows surge of U.S. children testing positive for COVID-19 in July, high proportion of pediatric cases in Mid-South

Report comes as area school districts begin reopening with varying levels of in-person instruction.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — "I mean, that's concerning," Dr. Steve Threlkeld with Baptist Memorial Hospital said.

Dr. Threlkeld weighed in Monday to a study led by the American Academy of Pediatrics, which showed 97,000 American children tested positive for COVID-19 the last two weeks of July.

The new data came as many school districts in the Mid-South reopen for in-person learning.

"There's always some risk when you put school age folks in close proximity," Dr. Threlkeld said. "We hope that's not the case won't come up and things will go very well but if they do, that keeps this pandemic going."

In the Mid-South, the report showed Tennessee tied for the highest proportion of children of among a state's total COVID-19 cases - at 16% - with Arkansas at nearly 13% and Mississippi at 10%.

All three states are above the national average.

New from @ShelbyTNHealth: new reported COVID-19 cases today: 281. A one-day positivity rate of 14.24% for 1973 new reported tests. BUT - there is promising signs within the more longterm numbers. — Brad Broders (@Local24Brad) August 10, 2020

"We've moved teenagers to the ICU on several occasions so it does not spare completely the younger age, it's just the percentage of them that do a lot better," Dr. Threlkeld said.

The infectious disease specialist said school districts with in-person learning this fall must follow a strict COVID-19 contact tracing protocol to limit the spread, if or when students or staff test positive.