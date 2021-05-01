When will I be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee?

A new tool will allow you to answer questions to see where you fall in the vaccine rollout. You can also sign up for updates.

TENNESSEE, USA — Want to know when you will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

A new tool from the State of Tennessee allows you to answer some simple questions that will tell you what phase of the rollout you will be eligible in. You can also sign up to be contacted when your group is eligible.

Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a new digital tool to help inform Tennesseans when they will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“In addition to creating a strong infrastructure for distribution, we’re currently one of the top states in the nation for total doses administered, vaccinating more than 150,000 Tennesseans in just two weeks,” said Gov. Lee. “This tool is yet another step we’re taking to provide Tennesseans with critical information as our vaccine supply increases and more phases become eligible.”

On recommendations from the CDC, the state is used a phased rollout to vaccinate Tennessee residents against COVID-19. Phase one includes healthcare workers, first responders, and people over the age of 75.