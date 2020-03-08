New Vanderbilt report: COVID-19 rising in smaller TN communities

Report says more than half of new cases are from outside of Memphis and Nashville.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Researchers at Vanderbilt University say COVID-19 is quickly rising in rural and smaller cities in Tennessee. More than half the new cases are occurring outside the states largest metropolitan areas of Nashville and Memphis according to a new report.

McPheeters said their most recent analysis shows a growing trend. COVID-19 cases spiking across the state. McPheeters says smaller cities like Jackson, Clarksville, Chattanooga, the tri-cities are seeing a surge, "We are concerned that the health systems in those smaller communities will potentially be overwhelmed."

"Initially our rural communities were somewhat protected because the virus hadn't moved there yet," said McPheeters.

NEW: #COVID19 cases and hospitalizations in #Tennessee have a story that's changed over the last month. Now, less than half of both new cases and hospitalizations are in the state's 2 largest metro areas, Memphis and Nashville. Find the full report here ➡️ https://t.co/rRkg8mjkYb pic.twitter.com/T0RRBgqHYm — VUSM Health Policy (@VUHealthPol) August 3, 2020

So whats causing the rise in smaller cities and rural areas?

"Viruses don't stop at city borders, they keep moving and people move around," said McPheeters, "I think we are a mobile society. We move around. I don't think there was any possibility that the virus would just contain itself to certain parts of the state."

One bit of hope for our area, their analysis shows COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Memphis Delta began stabilizing mid July.

"That is a leveling off. It is not a significant reduction like we want see, our hope would be that leveling off is followed by a decline.