Newk’s Eatery offers grab-and-go items and meal kits

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — One popular Memphis restaurant is putting a twist to its services in an effort to help people keep food in their homes during “safe at home” orders.

While many grocery stores are struggling to keep shelves stocked, Newk’s Eatery in east Memphis is opening up a pantry with grab-and-go items. The Newk’s Pantry will have grocery store items like fresh vegetables and fruits but also toilet paper and paper towels.