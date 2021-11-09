No evidence showing Moderna booster shot causes more severe side effects than its first two doses

More than 25 million people have received a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Infectious disease specialist Dr. Stephen Threlkeld said there is no evidence to prove the Moderna booster shot is causing more severe side effects than its first two doses.

He said if you do experience some of the common side effects, like muscle aches, fever, or headache, you can take care of them with over-the-counter medication and rest.

"The Moderna booster is a half dose compared to the regular Moderna shot that is unlike Pfizer," Threlkeld said. "A lot of people who were going out and getting their boosters before they were approved and there were a few people that actually did that they were taking a full dose of Moderna when they did that and that can count for a little bit of that."

Some might experience a few days of feeling under the weather after getting their booster. Threlkeld said that is also uncommon.

"When people say that we always test them for Covid because quite a few times we’ve seen people who’ve just been infected right before they got that vaccine," Threlkeld said.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Tuesday, November 9, 2021.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/SdCYWhYfGJ for access to the COVID-19 Data page. pic.twitter.com/6FDdoyx2F7 — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) November 9, 2021

He said the worry of some side effects should not deter people from getting their booster if they need it. Threlkeld also said the booster is especially important for those who are 65 and older and could benefit from the added protection.