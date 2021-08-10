Number of children sick with COVID-19 at Le Bonheur doubles in a week

Le Bonheur said 17 children are currently hospitalized there, with six of them in the ICU. Last week, there were 8 cases, with two in critical care.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of children showing up to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital sick with COVID-19 has more than doubled in a week.

Le Bonheur said 17 children are currently hospitalized there, with six of them in the ICU. One waited in the ER for a bed to open.

Last week, Le Bonheur said it had eight kids with COVID-19, with two in critical care.