Ole Miss Food Bank is in high demand even though the doors are closed

The food bank on the University of Mississippi campus is providing grab-and-go bags for students & faculty; donations are needed.

OXFORD, Miss — The Ole Miss Food Bank is seeing a high demand right now. And while the doors of the actual food bank are closed, food is still being distributed at the University of Mississippi.

Volunteers are preparing grab-and-go bags at the Ole Miss food bank.

The bags are full of nutritious food, pre-made meals and snacks for students, as well as faculty and staff affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are the source of food on the University of Mississippi campus with our student union shut down as well as Johnson Commons, our main dining hall. There aren’t a lot of options for students still on campus or around in the area living in apartment buildings,” said Ole Miss Food Bank Co-Director Holten Moreno.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to practice social distancing, the grab-and-go bags are left on the second-floor hallway of Kinard Hall, outside the Food Bank's doors.

“They have about 4 servings inside them. It’s just so individuals can be fed over the span of a couple of days or that an entire family is fed. We also wanted to include things that just have healthy snacks or breakfast items for a smaller meal or for just snacking throughout the day,” said Ole Miss Food Bank Co-Director Kate Reinhardt.

The Food Bank is a student-run organization, so organizers are trying to make sure students in need still have access to food. We’re told a lot of students have lost jobs, wages, even tips and don't have the money to make ends meet.

“We also have feminine hygiene products. We have shower supplies, anything that you might need,” said Moreno.