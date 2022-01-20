x
Online and in-person class OK in Mississippi amid virus surge

The state Board of Education voted Thursday to authorize hybrid scheduling through at least March 11.
JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi schools are allowed to use a combination of in-person and online classes to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

The state Board of Education voted Thursday to authorize hybrid scheduling through at least March 11. 

The authorization could be extended if cases are still spreading rapidly in the state, according to a state Department of Education news release. 

Like most of the U.S., Mississippi has seen a dramatic increase in people testing positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Public health officials say that's because of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus.

