Orpheum Theatre offers update on upcoming shows

The theatre management released information on upcoming March shows.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Orpheum Theatre Group prioritizes the safety of its audiences, artists, staff, and volunteers. In the interest of caution regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus), we are evaluating our calendar.

Please note the following information on a show-by-show basis.

Diary of a Wombat, March 14, 10am, Orpheum Theatre : Performing as scheduled with general admission rather than reserved seating. Patrons who no longer wish to attend may request a refund at their original point of purchase.

: Performing as scheduled with general admission rather than reserved seating. Patrons who no longer wish to attend may request a refund at their original point of purchase. Farewell Angelina, March 14, 7:30pm, Halloran Centre : Performing as scheduled. Patrons who no longer wish to attend may request a refund at their original point of purchase.

: Performing as scheduled. Patrons who no longer wish to attend may request a refund at their original point of purchase. America, March 15, 7pm, Orpheum Theatre : A statement has been issued by the band: “In an effort to do our part to help slow the spread of the coronavirus among our fans and the country at large, the band America has made the decision to postpone shows booked for the coming weeks. We will do everything possible to reschedule when feasible. We encourage everyone to stay informed and follow the advice of the medical community to keep themselves healthy at this time.” The OTG and Ticketmaster will reach out to purchasers directly with cancellation information. Credit card refunds will be automatically issued by the purchaser’s original point of purchase. If a patron purchased tickets with cash only at the Orpheum box office, they should visit the box office between 9am and 5pm Monday through Friday with their tickets so the refund can be processed.

: A statement has been issued by the band: “In an effort to do our part to help slow the spread of the coronavirus among our fans and the country at large, the band America has made the decision to postpone shows booked for the coming weeks. We will do everything possible to reschedule when feasible. We encourage everyone to stay informed and follow the advice of the medical community to keep themselves healthy at this time.” The OTG and Ticketmaster will reach out to purchasers directly with cancellation information. Credit card refunds will be automatically issued by the purchaser’s original point of purchase. If a patron purchased tickets with cash only at the Orpheum box office, they should visit the box office between 9am and 5pm Monday through Friday with their tickets so the refund can be processed. Black Violin, March 21, 7:30pm, Orpheum Theatre : Performing as scheduled. Patrons who no longer wish to attend may request a refund at their original point of purchase.

: Performing as scheduled. Patrons who no longer wish to attend may request a refund at their original point of purchase. Ballet 5:8, March 21, 7pm, Halloran Centre : Performing as scheduled. Patrons who no longer wish to attend may request a refund at their original point of purchase.

: Performing as scheduled. Patrons who no longer wish to attend may request a refund at their original point of purchase. Broadway Season Announcement Event, March 23, 6pm, Orpheum Theatre : The free live event has been canceled, but the season will be announced through the Orpheum Theatre Group’s social media platforms at the same date and time.

: The free live event has been canceled, but the season will be announced through the Orpheum Theatre Group’s social media platforms at the same date and time. Dinner on Stage, March 23, Orpheum Theatre, 6pm : This event has been postponed; refunds will be issued automatically.

: This event has been postponed; refunds will be issued automatically. Memphis Songwriters Series, March 26, 7pm, Halloran Centre: Postponed; no refunds necessary as tickets were cash at door

Unless noted, postponed shows do not have rescheduled dates at this time. Future shows not included in this release are currently still scheduled to perform.

In addition, Camp SAY Across the USA: Memphis, scheduled for March 28 & 29, has been postponed. No rescheduled date has been announced at this time.

Events scheduled at Orpheum Theatre Group venues are often presented by third-party promoters, and every event is managed by many partners around the country. The Orpheum Theatre Group is working diligently with the artists, promoters, producers, and other involved parties to provide answers as soon as possible.

The Orpheum Theatre Group staff is closely and consistently monitoring information about the virus and its impact. OTG will continue to evaluate procedures according to the guidance of the CDC as well as city and state officials.

The Orpheum Theatre Group will communicate updates through its website, orpheum-memphis.com, and social media, as well as through emails to patrons affected by cancellations and other changes.

The Orpheum Theatre Group has implemented enhanced cleaning throughout its venues and offices. This includes:

Increased sanitization of all frequently touched areas, including door knobs, handrails, elevator buttons, armrests, countertops, etc., as well as frequently used tools, such as ticket scanners, security wands, assistive listening devices, and concessions equipment

Addition of new hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the theatre, as well as at employee workstations

Installation of handwashing reminder signs in all restrooms

To further minimize risks for everyone, OTG is recommending that patrons, staff, and volunteers follow these practices:

Do not attend a performance or come to work if you are not feeling well and/or are exhibiting symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath

Practice good respiratory etiquette (e.g., coughing or sneezing into a disposable tissue)

Wash and/or sanitize your hands regularly

For patrons who would like to request a refund for a show happening through March 26, 2020, they can follow these procedures:

Ticketmaster purchasers should contact Ticketmaster directly to request their refund by calling 800-653-8000. All credit card purchases will be refunded within 5 business days. Refunds should post to accounts within 7 business days, and exact timing varies by bank or credit card provider.

Patrons who purchased tickets with cash at the Orpheum Theatre box office should visit the box office between 9am and 5pm Monday through Friday. Please bring your tickets with you to process your refund.

If you have questions about specific events or tickets, please call the box office at 901-525-3000. For general questions, email info@orpheum-memphis.com.

About the Orpheum Theatre Group :

The mission of the Orpheum Theatre Group is to enhance the communities we serve by utilizing the performing arts to entertain, educate, and enlighten while preserving the historic Orpheum Theatre and the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education. For more information, visit www.orpheum-memphis.com.

Official Site for Upcoming Events The official website for the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, TN.

--------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk