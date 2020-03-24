Over 1,500 negative coronavirus tests in Arkansas, officials say

The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting that there are over 1,500 negative COVID-19 tests and 310 positive cases.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 310 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Monday, Gov. Hutchinson said the filing and payment deadline for individual taxpayers will be moved to July 15, but corporate filings will remain the same. This aligns with the federal filing deadline which has moved to July 15.

Dr. Nate Smith directed that hair salons, barbershops, tattoo shops and massage parlors should close in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Key facts to know:

310 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

1,814 total tests

1,504 negative test results

2 reported deaths

All public schools are closed until April 17

Thursday, March 26

There are now 1,504 negative tests and 310 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Wednesday, March 25

8:30 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 236 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 10 total recoveries.

Tuesday, March 24

7:00 p.m.:

The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 232 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 10 total recoveries.

4:45 p.m.:

The Arkansas Department of Health reported a total of 230 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 9 total recoveries.

4:00 p.m.:

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said there is "very little evidence" at this time that chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine is effective to treat people who have coronavirus.

1:50 p.m.

Dr. Smith said COVID-19 has the ability to strike down people of all ages, after saying the main risk factor of the two deaths was age.

With Arkansas being a more rural state, Dr. Smith expects a slow rise and fall of COVID-19 cases, which is a good thing.

1:40 p.m.

Dr. Nate Smith provides a breakdown of Arkansas COVID-19 cases:

11 children

73 seniors (65+)

134 adults (aged 19-64)

14 hospitalized

6 on ventilators

38 in nursing homes

10 recoveries

2 deaths (One person in their 50s, the other greater than 80)

Dr. Nate Smith clarifies that employers in Arkansas should NOT be requiring workers to be tested for COVID-19 before returning to work.

The governor said as long as the public and businesses follow the social distancing measures, he doesn't see the need for a shelter-in-place order.

1:30 p.m.

According to Gov. Hutchinson, since the first death was reported at noon, a second death has been reported.

He said Arkansas received 24 palettes of personal protective equipment from the national strategic stockpile at 2 a.m., which includes over 27,000 N95 masks.

The general assembly is urged to begin their session this Thursday in Arkansas to address the budget shortfall because of COVID-19.

12:00 p.m.:

Faulkner County coroner Robert Edwards said a 91-year-old man is the first person in Arkansas to die from the coronavirus.

This is the state's first known death due to COVID-19.

The Arkansas Department of Health updated its website to report that there are now 218 positive COVID-19 cases in the state.

8:30 a.m.:

There are now 206 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas with over 1,100 tests total.

So far, there have been seven recoveries from the coronavirus in the state.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Clark County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Craighead County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Desha County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Independence County

Jefferson County

Lincoln County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Pulaski County

Saline County

Sebastian County

Searcy County

Sevier County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

Woodruff County