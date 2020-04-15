Over 500 people have recovered from coronavirus in Arkansas

As of Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,599 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The Arkansas Department of Health also confirmed the death toll of COVID-19 has reached 34.

Gov. Hutchinson signed two new executive orders, involving first responders and COVID-19 workers comp claims and liability immunity for medical emergency responders.

Key facts to know:

1,599 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

22,289 total tests

20,690 negative test results

34 reported deaths

509 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Watch Wednesday's press conference here:

Wednesday, April 15

7:50 p.m.

1:50 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson announced a Medicaid waiver to give bonus pay to direct care workers in long term care facilities dealing with COVID-19. He also authorized money to give bonus payments to hospital direct care and non-direct care workers.

1:40 p.m.

Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith confirmed out of the 1,569 cases, 1,047 are active.

83 hospitalizations

26 on ventilators

33 deaths (7 nursing home residents)

489 recoveries

215 healthcare workers

98 nursing home residents; 88 workers

1:30 p.m.

In a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson confirmed 1,569 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Gov. Hutchinson said Arkansas's expected COVID-19 peak has now shifted to May 2. He said this is because as you flatten the curve, the peak will shift.

9 a.m.

Watch Tuesday's press conference here:

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.