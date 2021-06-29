Over 90% of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas are not fully immunized

Gov. Hutchinson said the state needs to continue to push the vaccination, because that is the safest and quickest way out of this.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed the state of Arkansas, discussing various topics, including the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

During the press conference, Gov. Hutchinson said 90.5 percent of current active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas are not fully immunized.

Since January 26, 2021, 3,765 Arkansans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 98.3 percent of those were also not immunized.

There have been nearly 1,000 deaths due to COVID-19 since January 26, and 99.6 percent of those were also not immunized.

"Statistics and science tell the story as to what needs to be done," Gov. Hutchinson said. "That means we need to continue to push the vaccination because that is the safest and quickest way out of this."

Dr. Cam Patterson also addressed the state during the press conference and said the number of severely compromised patients and patients who need mechanical ventilation has more than tripled over the past eight weeks.