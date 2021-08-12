x
Oxford now requires masks to be worn in city facilities and for all city employees to wear masks

The action came at a specially-called board of mayor and alderman meeting.
OXFORD, Miss — Oxford, Mississippi, is the latest city to update its COVID-19 protocols.

At a specially-called board of mayor and alderman meeting Thursday afternoon, Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill asked the board to require that effective immediately, all city employees wear masks and that people must wear masks in all city facilities. The motion unanimously passed.

Tannehill said, “For the wellness and health and safety of our community, I am asking you to consider to mandate for all of our city employees to wear masks, whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated. And for masks to be required to enter city facilities.”

