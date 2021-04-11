Parent of 5-year-old explains why he chose to include his son in the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine trial

Parents with 5 to 11-year-olds can get them vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Shelby County Health Department.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Morgan Jones, a clinical pharmacy specialist at Methodist University Hospital, included his son, Hudson, in the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine safety expansion trial for 5 to 11-year-olds because he wants his son protected against the virus.

"We talked to him about what would happen, what the risks, what the benefits were, and in the end, he wanted to be apart of history," Jones said.

As a medical professional who has been on the front lines of the pandemic, he understands the high efficacy rate of the vaccine. However, like any parent, he had some hesitation at first.

"We enrolled him in the trial, we had an appointment with the study administrators where they go through the consent, I got to ask additional questions and it made me feel completely comfortable not only consenting but telling my son that he was safe to do this," Jones said.

The recent surge of the highly contagious Delta variant caused children's cases to climb.

Jones' greatest worry was his son could potentially contract the virus and be hospitalized, so including him in this trial was a first step in knowing he'd be protected.

"Even though my son is a healthy 5-year-old, his risk of dying is very, very small for getting Covid," Jones said. "At the same time I already vaccinate my child against the Rotavirus for example, or meningitis or hepatitis and we know Covid-19 killed more people, more children in one year than any of those viruses did and we didn’t hesitate to get our children vaccinated against those."

In the next few days, Jones will find out if his son received the vaccine or a placebo in the trial.