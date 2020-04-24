Parkway Health and Rehabilitation Center in south Memphis has 32 cases of COVID-19

Parkway's director says COVID-19-positive residents are in quarantine in a separate wing

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — One part of the coronavirus pandemic Local 24 News is following very closely is the growing number of cases inside assisted living facilities. One hotspot showing up is Parkway Health and Rehabilitation Center in south Memphis. It has 32 cases, more than any other in Shelby County.

An earlier study by U.S. News and World Report gave Parkway a rating of 2 out of 5 stars with a below average for short-term care and an average rating for long-term care.

State Representative Antonio Parkinson says it shows more needs to be done by state and local health officials to protect seniors in facilities during this outbreak.

“It's a real challenge. I think it's not only important the state steps up and really delivers the needed resources to make sure the people inside these facilities or those that are being transitioned out of these into a family members home have the support they need,” said Parkinson.