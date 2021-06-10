Pass the Phone Challenge | Mid-South leaders use popular social media challenge to encourage vaccinations

With this challenge, the Memphis & Shelby County Joint Task Force hopes to expand outreach to younger residents, who have low COVID-19 vaccination rates.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County Joint Task Force and Shelby County Health Department recently launched the “Pass the Phone Challenge,” a Public Service Announcement to encourage eligible residents to consider taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

This PSA is styled after the popular “Pass the Phone Challenge” featured on TikTok, Instagram and other social media channels. Previous “Pass the Phone Challenges” have included celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and Ciara.

The 30-second Shelby County version features local leaders including Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo, Juvenile Court Judge Dan Michael, Shelby County Community Services Director Dorcas Young-Griffin, Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner, Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn, Shelby County Register of Deeds Shelandra Ford, Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.

The video may be viewed here: http://bit.ly/PassthePhone. With this challenge, the Joint Taskforce hopes to continue to expand outreach to younger residents, who have low vaccination rates in Shelby County.

Mayor Lee Harris: “The vaccine can protect you, your loved ones, and your community, but it also allows you to resume many pre-pandemic activities. We hope this PSA inspires other residents to share their reasons for vaccination with loved ones and their social networks.”

Mayor Mike Palazzolo: "While I had fun participating in the Pass the Phone challenge with my peers, COVID-19 is serious business and encouraging your family and friends to get vaccinated is the easiest way to ensure our region can get back to a more normal time and we can reach our goal of vaccinating 70% of the population."

Shelby County residents are encouraged to view the ad and maybe even join the fun by posting their own Pass the Phone videos using the hashtag: #PassthePhone901.