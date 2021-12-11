Pediatricians, parents concerned about lifting mask mandates in public schools under new state legislation

COVID-19 bills expected to be signed into law Friday by Gov. Bill Lee - would ban counties, public school districts from enacting mask mandates in nearly all cases.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Friday, Shelby County pediatricians and parents offered their thoughts on new COVID-19 laws in Tennessee, that were expected to be signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee Friday.

Effective Monday if signed, masking will not be required in any area public schools, overriding the current Shelby County Health Directive.

Those at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital fear fewer children masked up - and those unvaccinated - will cause a surge in cases and quarantines into the winter months.

"Whatever the rules are, we are going to continue to promote the wearing of masks in schools to families," Dr. Sandy Arnold, Chief of Le Bonheur Children's Hospital Pediatric Infectious Diseases, said Friday.

Dr. Arnold weighed in on the expected last school day before Shelby County public schools will no longer be able to mandate mask-wearing indoors, based on state legislation expected to be signed into law Friday by Gov. Lee.

"I have several concerns: one is about kids getting sick, so we will certainly see an increase in spread within schools," Dr. Arnold said.

She added the data is crystal clear about masking benefits for children.

"We have literature that says that schools that enforce masking have fewer outbreaks of COVID-19 than schools that do not," Dr. Arnold said.

The expected end of mask mandates in Memphis area public schools coincided with the total active pediatric cases jumping 23% from last week to this week. That's why Dr. Arnold is concerned the winter months could be just as challenging for kids as the previous Delta surge.

"This past summer, this surge really affected children. So these kids, we had the hospital that was full. We had multiple respiratory viruses circulating," Dr. Arnold said

Dr. Arnold also worries the lifting of school mask mandates will spur not only more COVID cases among children, but also less in-person learning.

"If your kids are constantly getting sick, they are going to miss a lot of school because quarantine rules are still in place. And they are going to have to get tested, you are going to miss work from them having to stay home," Dr. Arnold said.

Friday, SCS middle school parents were mixed on the masking move.

"We don't want that surge to happen because we don't know how it's going to affect the child. Because everybody is different and not everyone is recovering from it," Rachel Mitchell said.