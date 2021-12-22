Mid-South pharmacies struggle to juggle COVID-19 pandemic load

“Pharmacists were already having a bit of a struggle with trying to maintain balance at work,” said Dr. Erin Meeks, BMG Wolf River Pharmacy Manager.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the workload of many of our frontline workers. That includes pharmacists.

We checked out how local pharmacists are working to keep up with the demand for prescriptions, COVID tests, and vaccines.

Before the coronavirus, pharmacists felt the heat.

“Pharmacists were already having a bit of a struggle with trying to maintain balance at work,” said Dr. Erin Meeks, BMG Wolf River Pharmacy Manager.

Pharmacists are balancing refills, vaccinations, phone calls with doctors, and insurance companies.

Then, throw COVID in the mix.

“It's really challenging to find a good balance,” said Meeks. “We’re over 600 vaccines in the past three weeks... We did 48 COVID vaccines yesterday on top of everything else, which you know, we are happy to do and step up for - but it also is an additional, it takes us away from being able to do the other prescriptions maybe in a timely manner.”

Christ Community Health’s pharmacy manager, Milton Davis, said although they have a COVID team, their pharmacy load has picked up, especially during the holidays.

“We’ve received a lot more calls. Everyone wants advice on if they can be tested here or if they’re administering the test,” said Davis. “The staffing tends to be a little bit of a challenge now and just the increase in workload in general... It’s just a challenge to fill the number of prescriptions that come in."

Meeks doesn’t have that staffing challenge, but she has worked for big box retail pharmacies who have had those challenges.

“It's really overwhelming for the other pharmacists out there right now. They have a high turnover. A lot of times it's there by themselves. There's only one pharmacist for a 13-hour shifts. There's no breaks... It's just unfortunate that there isn't some sort of limit yet,” said Meeks.

She said there should be limits similar to what you see for pilots or other professions before there is fatigue.

“How many vaccinations is a safe amount to give per day? How many prescriptions is a safe amount for pharmacists to verify, right? Like how many is a safe amount for pay for a pharmacist per shift,” asked Meeks.

Still, these pharmacists keep pushing.

“I don’t think of myself as a hero. I’m just here to help. If it helps people along the way, I think that’s wonderful,” said Davis.