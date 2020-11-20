Phillip Fulmer confirms he tested positive for COVID-19

Fulmer said he remains asymptomatic at this point and is following isolation protocol.

Phillip Fulmer confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19, posting details of the diagnosis to Twitter on Friday.

"Yesterday, I learned that I had returned a positive test for COVID-19 and I immediately began following our isolation protocol," Fulmer, 70, posted to Twitter.

The former UT head football coach and current Director of Athletics said he was not exhibiting symptoms, and that he was not deemed to be a close contact with any student-athletes or athletic staffers.

Fulmer's positive diagnosis comes as UT cases continue to rise.

UT reported 88 active cases Thursday, including 72 students and 16 employees. That data is current through Wednesday night.

The university reported 10 new cases since yesterday.

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman announced on Thursday she was quarantining after coming into close with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.