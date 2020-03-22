Physicians, mayors, and county leaders from Middle TN urge Gov. Bill Lee to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order

The physicians say a shelter-in-place should be issued for at least 14 days.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Physicians, mayors, and county leaders from Middle Tennessee are urging Governor Bill Lee to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order.

A letter was sent to the Governor Friday, signed by many medical professionals and physicians, saying a shelter-in-place should be issued for at least 14 days, effective midnight Sunday, March 22.

The letter also says anyone returning from domestic or international travel should be self-quarantined for 14 days.

Saturday, the Middle Tennessee Mayors Caucus sent its own letter to Governor Lee, voicing support for statewide stay at home directive.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

