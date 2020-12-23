Pink Palace & associated properties closing until January 23rd amid COVID-19 concerns

Refunds will be offered for any tickets already purchased for exhibits & events that are affected.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Pink Palace announced Wednesday that it would be closing the museum and other associated properties until January 23rd due to COVID-19 concerns.

The following statement was released Wednesday:

"In response to the Shelby County Health Department's Health Order and Directive No. 16 released December 21, The Museum of Science & History – Pink Palace, and its properties Lichterman Nature Center, Mallory- Neely House and Magevney House, will be closed beginning December 24 at 2 PM through January 23 at 10:30 AM.

Any tickets purchased for exhibits, including the Enchanted Forest, events or attractions taking place during this timeframe will be refunded by our box office.

We apologize for any inconvenience."