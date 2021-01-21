Mid-South health experts hope President Biden's COVID-19 strategies will help local vaccine supply

Meanwhile, Germantown Baptist Church is scheduled to open as a second regional vaccination site in Shelby County February 1, 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A new presidential administration offers a new agenda - and new hope - for the Shelby County Health Department, in the very early stages of a goal to vaccinate 650,000 people in the next year.

"Having the vaccine available is clearly a game changing opportunity for all of America," David Sweat with the Shelby County Health Department said. "The problem, as you alluded to, is supply. We need more doses to come into Shelby County."

President Joe Biden proposed $20 billion for a national vaccination program and wants 100 million Americans vaccinated in his first 100 days in office, along with 100 federal vaccination sites set up by the end of February.

It's unclear right now if Memphis is being considered for one of those locations.

"Of course, we would welcome any assistance that's going to help us vaccinate our people," Dr. Bruce Randolph with the Shelby County Health Department said.

Thursday afternoon, those in Collierville and Germantown also announced Germantown Baptist Church is scheduled to open February 1st as another vaccine distribution site, similar to the Pipkin Building in Midtown Memphis.

Germantown city administrator Patrick Lawton said supply will dictate the operation and the amount of offered daily doses.

"If the flow increases and we get more vaccines, then we will be able to ramp up and staff to meet the metrics in terms of how many shots we can deliver an hour - cars in, cars out - so we can be efficient as we can," Lawton said.

"Our goal is to help bring hope and relief to our communities," Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner added. "With the coordinated efforts of Collierville, Germantown, and the Health Department, we believe we can achieve this goal and take one step further into a healthier future."