Princess Cruises cancels sailings through Dec. 15

That's well beyond the Sept. 30 deadline set by the CDC's 'No Sail Order.'

Princess Cruises announced Wednesday that it is canceling nearly all cruises worldwide through December 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The only exception is sailings in and out of Australia, which will remain shut down through Oct. 15.

"We share in our guests' disappointment in cancelling these cruises," said Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz in a statement. "We look forward to the days when we can return to travel and the happiness it brings to all who cruise."

Passengers who paid in full can receive a refundable future cruise credit equal to their fare plus a non-refundable credit equal to 25% of their fare.

Those who have not paid in ful can receive a refundable future cruise credit for the money they put down and a non-refundable matching cruise credit good through May 1, 2022.

The Dec. 15 date is well beyond the Sept. 30 "No Sail Order" issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency says that order remains in effect until that date, until the CDC director rescinds or modifies it or until the Secretary of Health and Human Services declares that COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency.