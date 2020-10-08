Projected coronavirus deaths in US could surpass those of World War II

Comparisons of info from the Department of Veterans Affairs and projections on COVID-19 deaths show the U.S. on a path to set a grim record by December.

WASHINGTON — Several projections of U.S. coronavirus deaths have the country on a path set to reach a startling record before the year ends.

Numbers this week from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington say that by December 1, the nation could have 295,011 deaths from COVID-19. That would be more Americans killed than those fighting in World War II.

According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, 291,557 servicemembers died in battle during World War II from 1941 to 1945.

On Sunday, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on CBS's "Face the Nation" that the coronavirus death toll in the United States would "definitely" be between 200,000 and 300,000 by the end of the year.

"Whether we're closer to 200,000 or closer to 300,000 depends on what we do now and how it evolves," Gottlieb said.

The former FDA commissioner went on to say, "We've now had two waves of this epidemic — the New York wave and the wave through the Sun Belt —which is receding, although Texas is showing an uptick in the last week and that needs to be followed closely."

The United States' inability to better mitigate and contain the spread of the pandemic has been seen as somewhat of a shock in Europe and other parts of the world.