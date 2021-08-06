Proposed Arkansas bill aims to keep employee COVID-19 vaccination status private

The "Right to Privacy" bill would give the individual the right to choose whether or not to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status to employers.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the coronavirus pandemic continues throughout the country, some major companies are requiring their employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to work.

An Arkansas bill that aims to bar businesses from establishing the requirement was thrown out during this special legislative session. However, it’s expected to come up during the next regularly scheduled legislative session.

Republican Senator Bob Ballinger authored the "Right to Privacy" bill which says the individual should have the right to choose whether to disclose their vaccination status to employers. If the bill were to pass, companies would also not be able to require employees to be vaccinated.

Ballinger says three out of the top four major employers in Carroll County are Walmart, Tyson and Mercy Health, which have all said they will require their employees to be vaccinated within the next few months. If employees choose not to they could face termination.

"Most of us would agree it's private information and it shouldn't be made public, three of my biggest employers are about to start firing people, people who have worked for years for that business," Ballinger said.

Brian Vandiver, a 20-year labor and employment lawyer, says under the bill, not hiring someone because of their vaccination status would be considered discrimination.

"You have this tug of war between the right of an employer, a business owner, to decide how they want to run their business and the right of an employee to maintain privacy and healthcare regarding vaccinations. It's a unique time and a unique issue," Vandiver said.

Vandiver says companies that are requiring a vaccine would have to reverse their policy if a law like this passes, but the bill was not given consideration during Friday's (Aug. 6) legislative session.