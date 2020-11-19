PuroClean gives inside look into cleaning areas exposed to COVID-19

“As people started to go back to work, we saw a rise in the COVID cleaning,” said Marcus Fors, PuroClean owner.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As COVID cases rise, many are seeking help for a proper cleaning.

Residents and businesses have been hiring cleaning companies to ensure a safe, clean, and virus-free environment.

Local 24 News' Nextdoor Reporter Brittani Moncrease spoke with one company that goes into the homes and businesses of those who have tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19.

What was mainly a water, fire, mold, and biohazard-cleaning company, has now expanded.

PuroClean Certified Restoration Specialist owner Marcus Fors said the pandemic made it time for a business adjustment.

“It has slowed down in the aspect that people don’t want us in their homes, and now that they are home, they are catching it instead of not catching it,” said Fors.

Thus, the company added COVID to the cleaning list and they've made it known through Nextdoor.

“When COVID first came out in March, it was every day learning the new guidelines, learning the new procedures and protocols that we had to do,” said Fors.

PuroClean goes into places where people have tested positive for or have been exposed to COVID.

“As time went on, a lot of more chemicals became available. They started learning what could defend people for it, how they could kill, how they could eradicate it,” said Fors.

It is a process.

“What we have to do is we mist everything once with a good pass,” said Fors. “You have to read the directions and make sure you allow that chemical to do what it needs to do. Then, the second step is to go by and wipe the walls. Wipe the content. If it’s pictures, then it’s picture frames. We do residential, so everything from door knobs, to telephones, cellphones, remote controls for tv.”

Basically, the company sanitizes anything someone might touch.

PuroClean walks us through the process of cleaning an area exposed to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/UXIytUtEVT — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) November 19, 2020

“As people started to go back to work, we saw a rise in the COVID cleaning,” said Fors. “It’s been actually difficult for us sometimes just to protect ourselves. We have to wear the big pancake pink filter mask. You can’t just wear a regular N-95 mask or KN-95 mask. The stuff that we have to wear has actually tripled in price.”

It has been the opposite for the cost of service.

“The price in doing the cleaning has actually gone down a little bit from when it started in March and April,” said Fors. “There’s so many people doing it now. You kind of have to be competitive.”

PuroClean took a class to become certified in COVID-19 cleaning.

They said there have been cleaning scams, so people should do their research before hiring a company.