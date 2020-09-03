Quarantined SCS employee now cleared and can return to work

Shelby County School leaders say there is no expected risk to students, at this time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 3/11/2020 - The Shelby County Health Department says the employee at Treadwell Elementary and Middle Schools was cleared to return to work late Tuesday.

3/9/2020 - Shelby County Schools says one of the district’s employee is now under a 14-day quarantine out of caution.

SCS says the employee, who works at Treadwell Elementary and Middle Schools, was placed on “cautionary quarantine” Sunday night, due to having contact with the first patient in Shelby County to test positive for COVID-19.

They say there is no expected risk to students at this time.

The following is the statement sent to Local 24 News from SCS:

"Late Sunday evening, we confirmed that a person employed by Shelby County Schools (assigned to Treadwell ES and MS) has been placed on a 14-day cautionary quarantine after having had contact with the patient who has tested positive for COVID-19, the first in Shelby County. SCS is sharing this update as part of the District’s commitment to transparency and keeping our families well-informed with facts. A message has been shared with families and staff at both schools.

This quarantine was directed by the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) out of an abundance of caution as the person have not exhibited any signs or symptoms of illness following the contact. Please note that quarantine helps keep the spread of any illness to a minimum and is not an immediate cause for alarm. SCS supports this very cautious approach.

The SCHD has advised that the immediate risk to the general public in Shelby County is thought to be low, and there is no expected risk to school-age children at this time.