Questions about coronavirus answered by infectious disease specialist

COVID-19 pandemic is raising many questions, Dr. Manoj Jain answers some FAQs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Infectious disease specialist Dr. Manoj Jain answers questions about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland issued a “safer at home” executive order Monday that went into effect March 24 at 6pm. Here is that order:

Safer at Home Executive Order: What You Need to Know

To further combat the spread of COVID-19, the City of Memphis will issue a Safer at Home Order effective 6 p.m. on March 24, 2020 through midnight April 7, 2020 — directing all residents of Memphis to stay inside their homes, and immediately limit all movement outside of their homes beyond what is absolutely necessary to take care of essential needs.

THE BOTTOM LINE

City residents will be required to stay inside their homes unless they are engaged in certain “essential activities.” On those occasions when you are out of your home for necessary tasks, stay at least six feet away from others.

YOU CAN …

• Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store

• Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

• Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)

• Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru

• Care for or support a friend or family member

• Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise — just keep at least six feet between you and others.

• Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary

• Help someone to get necessary supplies

• Receive deliveries from any business which delivers

YOU SHOULD NOT …

• Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by this Order

• Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need

• Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out

• Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited exceptions as provided on the facility websites.