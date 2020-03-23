Real-time updates: 174 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, over 1,000 total tests

The Department of Health confirmed over 1,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Arkansas with 174 people testing positive for the coronavirus.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 1:15 p.m. on Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 174 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Over the weekend, the governor said after looking at projections, Arkansas is likely to reach the peak of COVID-19 spread in 6 to 8 weeks.

He also said there were currently no plans for a shelter-in-place order in Arkansas at this time.

Key facts to know:

174 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

1,080 total tests

906 negative test results

All public schools are closed until April 17

All restaurants and bars are directed to operate under carry-out and to-go options only "until further notice."

Monday, March 23

2:40 p.m.:

Dr. Nate Smith said Monday's nine new cases is the "smallest increase in a single day for several days." He said the largest reason is the focus on testing nursing homes and was largely the reason for the large increase in the previous days.

A new map on the Arkansas Department of Health's website will be updated four times a day.

Of the 174 positive COVID-19 cases, the current breakdown is:

10 children

63 ages 65+

101 ages 19-64

2:30 p.m.:

Gov. Hutchinson said the state is continue to test across Arkansas, but they are working to address nursing homes and longterm care facilities.

Hutchinson said he expected $160 million loss in revenue due to the recent layoffs and other economic factors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The filing and payment deadline for individual taxpayers will be moved to July 15, but corporate filings will remain the same. This aligns with the federal filing deadline which has moved to July 15.

Hutchinson said as of result of this change, it will leave the state with a shortfall over the next three months. The official forecast has been revised downward to $353 million.

"This necessitates a special session to balance the budget," he said.

1:20 p.m.:

There are now a total of 174 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, with the state testing a total of 1,080 people so far.

The Arkansas Department of Health is also reporting that there are now 906 negative tests.

12:00 p.m.:

The City of Little Rock is accepting grant applications for homeless shelters and day resource centers for emergency funding for supplies to help with sanitation, safety and public health purposes.

The maximum amount awarded will be $2,500 and the applications will be accepted on a "rolling basis until funds are expended."

11:30 a.m.:

Governor Asa Hutchinson will provide an update around 2:30 p.m. Monday on the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic in Arkansas.

Currently, Pulaski County has 54 positive cases, Cleburne County has 25 positive cases, and Jefferson County has 20 positive cases.

8:40 a.m.:

The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 168 COVID-19 cases throughout the state. Of the 959 people that have been tested, a total of 791 test results have come back negative.

WATCH MOST RECENT PRESS CONFERENCE:

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Clark County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Craighead County

Crittenden County

Desha County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Independence County

Jefferson County

Lincoln County

Pulaski County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Saline County

Sebastian County

Searcy County

Sevier County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

Woodruff County