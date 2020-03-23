Real-time updates: 197 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, over 1,000 total tests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 4:20 p.m. on Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 197 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Over the weekend, the governor said after looking at projections, Arkansas is likely to reach the peak of COVID-19 spread in 6 to 8 weeks.
He also said there were currently no plans for a shelter-in-place order in Arkansas at this time.
Key facts to know:
Watch latest press conference here:
Monday, March 23
4:23 p.m.:
The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting 197 positive COVID-19 cases in the state, with 1,128 total tests. A total of 931 people have tested negative.
So far, the state has seen 32 new cases on Monday.
2:45 p.m.:
Dr. Smith directed that hair salons, barbershops, tattoo shops and massage parlors should close in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the directive will go out Tuesday and the goal of this directive is to limit the amount people come in contact with each other.
RELATED: Arkansas health officials: Barbershops, tattoo shops, salons to close amid coronavirus pandemic
2:40 p.m.:
Dr. Nate Smith said Monday's nine new cases is the "smallest increase in a single day for several days." He said the largest reason is the focus on testing nursing homes and was largely the reason for the large increase in the previous days.
A new map on the Arkansas Department of Health's website will be updated four times a day.
Of the 174 positive COVID-19 cases, the current breakdown is:
- 10 children
- 63 ages 65+
- 101 ages 19-64
2:30 p.m.:
Gov. Hutchinson said the state is continue to test across Arkansas, but they are working to address nursing homes and longterm care facilities.
Hutchinson said he expected $160 million loss in revenue due to the recent layoffs and other economic factors due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The filing and payment deadline for individual taxpayers will be moved to July 15, but corporate filings will remain the same. This aligns with the federal filing deadline which has moved to July 15.
Hutchinson said as of result of this change, it will leave the state with a shortfall over the next three months. The official forecast has been revised downward to $353 million.
"This necessitates a special session to balance the budget," he said.
1:20 p.m.:
There are now a total of 174 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, with the state testing a total of 1,080 people so far.
The Arkansas Department of Health is also reporting that there are now 906 negative tests.
12:00 p.m.:
The City of Little Rock is accepting grant applications for homeless shelters and day resource centers for emergency funding for supplies to help with sanitation, safety and public health purposes.
The maximum amount awarded will be $2,500 and the applications will be accepted on a "rolling basis until funds are expended."
RELATED: City of Little Rock accepting grant applications from homeless service providers amid COVID-19
11:30 a.m.:
Governor Asa Hutchinson will provide an update around 2:30 p.m. Monday on the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic in Arkansas.
Currently, Pulaski County has 54 positive cases, Cleburne County has 25 positive cases, and Jefferson County has 20 positive cases.
8:40 a.m.:
The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 168 COVID-19 cases throughout the state. Of the 959 people that have been tested, a total of 791 test results have come back negative.
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Clark County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Craighead County
- Crittenden County
- Desha County
- Faulkner County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Independence County
- Jefferson County
- Lincoln County
- Pulaski County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Saline County
- Sebastian County
- Searcy County
- Sevier County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- Woodruff County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.