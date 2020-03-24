Real-time updates: 206 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, over 1,100 total tests

On Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 206 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 206 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Monday, Gov. Hutchinson said the filing and payment deadline for individual taxpayers will be moved to July 15, but corporate filings will remain the same. This aligns with the federal filing deadline which has moved to July 15.

Dr. Nate Smith directed that hair salons, barbershops, tattoo shops and massage parlors should close in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Key facts to know:

206 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

1,153 total tests

947 negative test results

All public schools are closed until April 17

All restaurants and bars are directed to operate under carry-out and to-go options only "until further notice."

Watch latest press conference here:

Tuesday, March 24

8:30 a.m.:

There are now 206 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas with over 1,100 tests total.

So far, there have been seven recoveries from the coronavirus in the state.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Clark County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Craighead County

Crittenden County

Desha County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Independence County

Jefferson County

Lincoln County

Pulaski County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Saline County

Sebastian County

Searcy County

Sevier County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

Woodruff County