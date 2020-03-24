Real-time updates: 206 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, over 1,100 total tests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 206 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
On Monday, Gov. Hutchinson said the filing and payment deadline for individual taxpayers will be moved to July 15, but corporate filings will remain the same. This aligns with the federal filing deadline which has moved to July 15.
Dr. Nate Smith directed that hair salons, barbershops, tattoo shops and massage parlors should close in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Key facts to know:
Tuesday, March 24
8:30 a.m.:
There are now 206 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas with over 1,100 tests total.
So far, there have been seven recoveries from the coronavirus in the state.
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Clark County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Craighead County
- Crittenden County
- Desha County
- Faulkner County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Independence County
- Jefferson County
- Lincoln County
- Pulaski County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Saline County
- Sebastian County
- Searcy County
- Sevier County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- Woodruff County
