Real-time updates: 280 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, 11 recoveries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 280 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
On Tuesday, Gov. Hutchinson reported the first two deaths due to COOVID-19 in Arkansas.
Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said there is "very little evidence" at this time that chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine is effective to treat people who have coronavirus.
Key facts to know:
Wednesday, March 25
12:30 p.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 280 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 11 total recoveries.
8:30 p.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 236 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 10 total recoveries.
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Clark County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Craighead County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Desha County
- Faulkner County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Independence County
- Jefferson County
- Lincoln County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Pulaski County
- Saline County
- Sebastian County
- Searcy County
- Sevier County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- Woodruff County
