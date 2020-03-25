Real-time updates: 280 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, 11 recoveries

As of 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 236 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 280 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Tuesday, Gov. Hutchinson reported the first two deaths due to COOVID-19 in Arkansas.

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said there is "very little evidence" at this time that chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine is effective to treat people who have coronavirus.

Key facts to know:

280 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

1,717 total tests

1,437 negative test results

2 reported deaths

All public schools are closed until April 17

WATCH LITTLE ROCK MAYOR PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

Wednesday, March 25

12:30 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 280 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 11 total recoveries.

8:30 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 236 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 10 total recoveries.

Watch March 24 Press Conference here:

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Clark County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Craighead County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Desha County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Independence County

Jefferson County

Lincoln County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Pulaski County

Saline County

Sebastian County

Searcy County

Sevier County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

Woodruff County