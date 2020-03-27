Real-time updates: 381 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, 19 recoveries

As of 12:25 p.m. on Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 381 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 12:25 p.m. on Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 381 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Dr. Nate Smith confirmed the third death due to COVID-19 in Arkansas. The person who passed away was in their 70s.

Gov. Hutchinson said there will be additional pay to support nurses in rural Arkansas cities. Nurses will receive $1,000 per month and $2,000 per month for nurses that care for COVID-19 patients.

The Arkansas Department of Health is recommending people to self quarantine at home for 14 days if they recently traveled from New York and all international locations.

Key facts to know:

381 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

1,926 total tests

1,545 negative test results

3 reported deaths

All public schools are closed until April 17

Friday, March 27

1:50 p.m.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced they are allocating $1 million from the Consumer Education Enforcement Fund for nurses and healthcare providers at UAMS and other hospitals.

She said there are currently 500 price gouging complaints and 25 open investigations in Arkansas.

1:40 p.m.

The current breakdown of the 381 cases:

15 children (aged 18 or younger)

124 seniors (ages 65+)

242 adults (ages 19-64)

42 in nursing homes

48 hospitalized

17 ventilators

19 recoveries

1:30 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson said in a press conference that out of the 381 positive cases, 48 people are hospitalized in Arkansas for COVID-19.

In the press conference, he showed a model of the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas could be around 2,000 by 1st week of April.

He announced that he has authorized 10 additional National Guard personnel to assist the Arkansas Department of Health and the Corps of Engineers in expanding the capacity of hospital beds in Arkansas.

An order for 500 ventilators was placed for the state of Arkansas. This is a massive expansion of the current capacity.

12:25 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 381 positive COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Hutchinson will provide an update regarding Arkansas’s coronavirus response at 1:30 p.m.

8:15 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 351 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 19 total recoveries.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Chicot County

Clark County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Howard County

Independence County

Jefferson County

Lawrence County

Lincoln County

Lonoke County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County