Real-time updates: 384 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, over 2,000 tested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 4:20 p.m. on Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 384 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Dr. Nate Smith confirmed the third death due to COVID-19 in Arkansas. The person who passed away was in their 70s.
Gov. Hutchinson said there will be additional pay to support nurses in rural Arkansas cities. Nurses will receive $1,000 per month and $2,000 per month for nurses that care for COVID-19 patients.
The Arkansas Department of Health is recommending people to self quarantine at home for 14 days if they recently traveled from New York and all international locations.
Friday, March 27
4:20 p.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting 384 positive COVID-19 cases in the state and 2,009 total tests given.
There are now 23 recoveries and 1,625 negative tests.
1:50 p.m.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced they are allocating $1 million from the Consumer Education Enforcement Fund for nurses and healthcare providers at UAMS and other hospitals.
She said there are currently 500 price gouging complaints and 25 open investigations in Arkansas.
1:40 p.m.
The current breakdown of the 381 cases:
- 15 children (aged 18 or younger)
- 124 seniors (ages 65+)
- 242 adults (ages 19-64)
- 42 in nursing homes
- 48 hospitalized
- 17 ventilators
- 19 recoveries
1:30 p.m.
Gov. Hutchinson said in a press conference that out of the 381 positive cases, 48 people are hospitalized in Arkansas for COVID-19.
In the press conference, he showed a model of the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas could be around 2,000 by 1st week of April.
He announced that he has authorized 10 additional National Guard personnel to assist the Arkansas Department of Health and the Corps of Engineers in expanding the capacity of hospital beds in Arkansas.
An order for 500 ventilators was placed for the state of Arkansas. This is a massive expansion of the current capacity.
12:25 p.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 381 positive COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Hutchinson will provide an update regarding Arkansas’s coronavirus response at 1:30 p.m.
8:15 a.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 351 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 19 total recoveries.
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Jefferson County
- Lawrence County
- Lincoln County
- Lonoke County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.