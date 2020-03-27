Real-time updates: 426 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, 6 deaths

As of 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Gov. Hutchinson has confirmed 426 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Gov. Hutchinson has confirmed 426 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state with an additional death.

On Saturday, Gov. Hutchinson announced the state saw two more COVID-19 related deaths. During Sunday's press conference, he said there was one more death, bringing the total to six in Arkansas.

Over 30,000 people have applied for unemployment benefits in Arkansas, which is a record for the state.

Key facts to know:

426 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

3,498 total tests

3,072 negative test results

6 reported deaths

28 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17

Watch

Sunday, March 29

1:40 p.m.

Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the 426 cases of COVID-19:

15 children (ages 18 and under)

135 seniors (ages 65+)

276 adults (ages 19-64)

43 cases in nursing homes

16 on ventilators

Dr. Smith confirmed in the 426 cases in Arkansas, there are six pregnant women, 69 related to domestic travel, 67 healthcare workers, 36 with diabetes, 32 with heart disease, 21 with chronic lung disease and 10 with chronic kidney disease.

1:30 p.m.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Gov. Hutchinson has confirmed 426 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state. An additional death brings the death total to 6.

The individual was over 65-years-old and died at home.

He said Arkansas seems to be progressing slower than other states.

8:30 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting 421 positive COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been a total of 3,448 tests with 3,027 being negative tests.

Saturday, March 28

1:50 p.m.

Current breakdown of Arkansas's positive COVID-19 cases:

15 children 18 years or younger

130 ages 65+

269 ages 19-64

1:45 p.m.

Congressman French Hill appeared during the press conference to outline some items in the CARES Act, which was recently signed by President Donald Trump.

Beyond the $1,200 that will be sent to people making under $75,000 a year, Hill said the act will allow people to take money out of their 401k without 10% penalty.

1:30 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson announced the state saw two more COVID-19 related deaths, bring the total to five in Arkansas.

One person was in their 70s and the other was in their 40s.

He called the coronavirus pandemic "a health crisis but it's also a financial crisis."

Over 30,000 people have applied for unemployment benefits in Arkansas, which is a record for the state.

Secretary Mike Preston said glitches on the unemployment website have been fixed, but asked people to "be patient."

Preston announced that trainers, stylists, and similar jobs will be available for unemployment. People who are self-employed will be eligible to file for unemployment.

Watch Saturday's 1:30 p.m. press conference here:

12:30 p.m.

There are now 404 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 3,342 test with 2,938 being negative.

There have been 24 recoveries from COVID-19 in the state.

8:40 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 388 total positive COVID-19 cases in the state.

The number of tests jumped to 3,310 with 2,922 negative tests.

Friday, March 27

7:40 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting 386 positive COVID-19 cases in the state.

4:20 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting 384 positive COVID-19 cases in the state and 2,009 total tests given.

There are now 23 recoveries and 1,625 negative tests.

1:50 p.m.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced they are allocating $1 million from the Consumer Education Enforcement Fund for nurses and healthcare providers at UAMS and other hospitals.

She said there are currently 500 price gouging complaints and 25 open investigations in Arkansas.

1:40 p.m.

The current breakdown of the 381 cases:

15 children (aged 18 or younger)

124 seniors (ages 65+)

242 adults (ages 19-64)

42 in nursing homes

48 hospitalized

17 ventilators

19 recoveries

1:30 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson said in a press conference that out of the 381 positive cases, 48 people are hospitalized in Arkansas for COVID-19.

In the press conference, he showed a model of the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas could be around 2,000 by 1st week of April.

He announced that he has authorized 10 additional National Guard personnel to assist the Arkansas Department of Health and the Corps of Engineers in expanding the capacity of hospital beds in Arkansas.

An order for 500 ventilators was placed for the state of Arkansas. This is a massive expansion of the current capacity.

12:25 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 381 positive COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Hutchinson will provide an update regarding Arkansas’s coronavirus response at 1:30 p.m.

8:15 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 351 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 19 total recoveries.

Watch Thursday's press conference here:

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Baxter County

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Chicot County

Clark County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hot Spring County

Howard County

Independence County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Lawrence County

Lincoln County

Lonoke County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County